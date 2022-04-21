Abu Dhabi: The International Astronomical Centre says May 2 will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in most countries, as the crescent of Shawwal 1443 A.H. will be seen on Saturday April 30, corresponding to 29 Ramadan.
Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Centre, noted that in countries that began Ramadan on Sunday April 3, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana, the crescent of Shawwal will be seen on Sunday May 1.
He added that in countries that will witness the crescent on Saturday April 30, seeing the moon will be impossible because it will set before the sun. Therefore, these countries will have completed 30 days of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2.
For countries that will witness the crescent on May 1, sighting the moon that day will not be possible in Australia and neighbouring regions. However, it will be possible via telescope in Central and West Asia, most of Europe and Southern Africa.