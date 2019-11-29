Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled plans for spectacular activations and events to mark the 48th UAE National Day celebrations at the Corniche and in Al Wathba. Open to all members of the public, the celebrations will include a 10-minute fireworks show, ‘pyro flyboard’ performers, ‘pyro jet-ski’ performances, and a laser and light show. There will also be a firework show at 8pm on December 2 at the Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba. The event is set to start at 8.30pm on December 2 at the Al Bahar beachside area of the Corniche, starting with a UAE National Day show. A fireworks show will span a two kilometre stretch and will include a laser and light show and a number of world-class performances. The unique show will commence with ‘pyro jet ski’ and ‘pyro fly board’ performances, and will also include a world-renowned adventurer, who will perform stunts on a giant drone as he flies along the Corniche in an LED suit holding the UAE flag. The UAE National Day celebrations are the latest in an array of initiatives and events organised by DCT Abu Dhabi to promote tourism in Abu Dhabi and provide its residents with extraordinary experiences in 2019.