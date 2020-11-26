Ajman: A fire broke out in a sewing factory in Ajman’s new industrial area on Thursday evening, said Brigadier General Muhammad Ali Jumeirah, Director of the Centres Administration. No casualties were reported.
Garments and sewing machines were completely gutted in the blaze, which was reported around 4pm, he said. Firefighters managed to control the fire and prevented it from spreading. A rescue team evacuated nearby buildings to ensure workers’ safety, Brig Jumerirah said.
Police blocked all roads leading to the factory, allowing firefighters and ambulance personnel to reach the area quickly. This helped bring the blaze under control faster, Brig Jumerirah added.
Forensic experts will be visiting the site to determine what caused the blaze. Meanwhile, Brig Jumerirah appealed to the owners of industrial facilities to maintain their firefighting systems and store all material in a safe manner.