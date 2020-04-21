Tragedy occurred after fire engine slammed into a barrier and overturned

Image Credit:

Sharjah: An Emirati firefighter died on Tuesday morning after the fire engine he was in overturned on Al Khan bridge.

A Sharjah Police official said the 31-year-old victim died after the vehicle crashed into a road barrier and flipped over.

The police received a call around 5am to report the incident.

The victim, identified as G.A.K., was on duty during the national sterilisation programme when the accident occurred.

Industrial area police are investigating the incident.

The General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defence has mourned the death. The deceased hailed from Fujairah and was very popular among his colleagues.