Sharjah: A fire was reported at a warehouse in Sharjah's Industrial Area 6 on Friday afternoon. Motorists heading towards Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman reported seeing thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the building.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that they received a report about the fire in the area and that firefighters were at the site. Police operation room received the call at 3.48pm.
Police have cordoned off the area to ease the work of the Civil Defence team. It was not immediately clear what triggered the fire.
Details to follow.