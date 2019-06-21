Thick smoke seen in Sharjah Industrial area. Video Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Sharjah: A fire was reported at a warehouse in Sharjah's Industrial Area 6 on Friday afternoon. Motorists heading towards Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman reported seeing thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

Dubai sky covered with thick smoke due to fire in Sharjah Industrial area. Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that they received a report about the fire in the area and that firefighters were at the site. Police operation room received the call at 3.48pm.

Police have cordoned off the area to ease the work of the Civil Defence team. It was not immediately clear what triggered the fire.

