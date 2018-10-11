Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence firefighters put out a blaze in a residential building in downtown Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Thursday.

Police rescue teams evacuated the 13-storey building, after the central operations room received a call about the fire on the building’s seventh floor at 9.30pm on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is still unknown; police are investigating the incident.

Brigadier General Mohammad Mayouf Al Ketbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, stressed that all residential and commercial buildings should adhere to the fire safety regulations and be equipped with sufficient fire extinguishers.