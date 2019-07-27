Firefighters control blaze behind Crowne Plaza hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A fire erupted at an under-construction building in Dubai on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters are battling the flames that engulfed a construction site off Sheikh Zayed Road, behind the Crowne Plaza Hotel, near Dubai's Satwa district.

The fire erupted at about 1.45pm, according to eye-witnesses, adding that today being windy, the high wind speed is fanning the flames. Plumes of smoke were still seen rising from the sire.

Two firetrucks are seen currently on site battling the flames.

Dubai Civil Defence confirmed the location of the blaze. A spokesperson said the incident reported at 1.24pm on Saturday and firefighters from Union fire station controlled the blaze at 2.06pm.

"No injuries or deaths reported. The fire burned three caravans," spokesperson said.