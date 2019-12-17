Fujairah: 100 people were evacuated from a hypermarket on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out on the first floor.
In a statement, Fujairah Civil Defence said the fire happened at around 10.13 am in Sajidha Hypermarket, a popular destination in Mudhab Area of Fujairah City.
Fire fighters discovered that the fire had started at Thattukada Indian restaurant
No injuries were reported.
Col. Khaled Rabie Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of Fujairah Civil Defense, said: “Teams from Civil Defence rushed to the site of the accident, in order to control the fire and extinguish it, which was achieved in record time.”
He explained that the cooling operation was immediately carried out to prevent the fire from re-igniting and spreading to nearby shops.
“Smoke detectors are of great importance and play a vital role in warning individuals about fires. All commercial outlets should have smoke detectors in their premises to ensure lives and protect their property,” added Col. Al Hamoudi.