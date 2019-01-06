Sharjah: A fire erupted at a warehouse in Sharjah’s Industrial Estate on Sunday, but there were no injuries reported.
Motorists saw thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the gutted building.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that they received a report about the fire in Industrial Area 18 at about 7.51am.
Col Al Naqbi said the fire broke out in a warehouse used for plastic materials, car accessories and electronic devices.
Firefighters from the Civil Defence headquarters, as well as units from fire stations in Samnan, Saja and Muwaileh were all on hand to control the flames.
Police cordoned off the area to ease the work of the Civil Defence teams in attendance.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the blaze.
Firefighters were still at the scene until Sunday evening as they worked to cool the site of the fire. The site will be handed over to forensic experts once safe to enter.