Sharjah: A fire has erupted at a warehouse in Sharjah's Industrial Area on Tuesday night.
Motorists heading towards Sharjah and Ajman reported seeing thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the gutted building.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that they received a report about the fire in Industrial Area 1 about 9.57pm.
He said the fire broke out in a warehouse used for storing wood. Firefighters from Civil Defence headquarters, as well as the Samnan and Mina fire stations helped control the blaze.
Police have cordoned off the area to ease the work of the Civil Defence team. It was not immediately clear what triggered the flames.
The site will be handed over to forensics experts after cooling operations are completed.