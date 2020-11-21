Sharjah: A fire broke out at a yard that contained auto spare parts in Industrial Area Six in Sharjah on Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to Civil Defence teams.
Motorists travelling towards Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman reported seeing thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the gutted .
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence, said that they received a call at 4.06pm and immediately sent firefighters from three fire stations to the scene. Police cordoned off the area to allow Civil Defence to bring the fire under control quickly, but it was not immediately clear what triggered the blaze.
Firefighters have controlled the blaze and the site will be handed over to forensic experts to find out what caused the fire .