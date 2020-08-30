Dubai: A blaze erupted at a warehouse in Dubai’s Umm Ramol area on Sunday, an official said.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the command center received the emergency call at 6:48 pm from Dubai Police about a fire in a warehouse storing dye.
“Firefighters from Al Rashidiya station arrived within four minutes. Several teams battled the fire from all sides to prevent the spread of fire,” Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said.
The fire was brought under control at 7:20pm. There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters from other stations also arrived to carry out the cooling process by 7:29pm.