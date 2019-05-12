Plumes of black smoke could be seen blowing across the city of Dubai on Sunday

Residents in Dubai posted photos of the fire, which erupted in three cars parked next to Abu Bakr Al Siddiqi metro station. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @mikrojeoniza

Dubai: A fire erupted in three vehicles parked near Abu Bakr Al Siddiqi metro station on Sunday morning, leaving a plume of black smoke hovering across the city’s skyline.

Dubai Civil Defence said the fire happened at 12.25 pm, and fire fighters from Port Saeed, Al Hamriya and Rashidiya were deployed to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson from Dubai Civil Defence said: “The fire was caused by three vehicles parked near a warehouse. The flames then extended to the warehouse, and our firemen continue to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported.”

Clouds of smoke made its way across Deira as UAE residents jumped to social networking sites to share images of the city’s dark skyline.