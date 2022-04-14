Dubai firefighters controlled a blaze in a warehouse in the Al Jadaf area without reporting injuries or deaths, an official said.
The command room received an emergency call at 11.45pm on Wednesday about the blaze.
Firefighters from Al Karama and Al Rashidiya fire stations arrived within six minutes.
“The fire was in caravans and trees according to the blaze commander,” said a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson.
The blaze was brought under control by 12.04am.
“Fire was controlled within 19 minutes. The site was handed over to concerned authority to determine the reason behind the fire,” the spokesperson added.