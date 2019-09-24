Building has been evacuated, firefighters are at the scene

A fire has broken out in a building near the Sharjah waterfront, in front of Buhaira Police Station in Sharjah Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed/Gulf news

Sharjah: A massive fire broke out in Al Duraa Tower on Al Majaz Street in Sharjah on Wednesday night.

Major Hani Al Dahmani, Director of Media and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the police operation room received a call at 9.41pm reporting flames on a high-rise tower. The building's cladding was ablaze, he added.

Firefighters from headquarters in Al Mina, Al Nahda and Samnan went to the site to control the blaze .

Hundreds of families were evacuated from the high-rise building .

Police cordoned off the area and diverted traffic to safer lanes. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.