Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence controlled a fire that occurred in the Industrial Area 13 in Sharjah on Monday morning.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence said that the fire fighters swung into action to extinguish the fire in wood factory. A report was received at the operations room on Monday at 10.15am, stating that a fire had occurred in the Industrial Area 13. The fire was promptly brought under control with no casualties. The cooling process is underway at the factory.