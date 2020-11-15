Dubai: A fire broke out at two Dubai warehouses on Sunday. No injuries were reported, an official said.
According to Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, the fire erupted two warehouses at 11:34am in Ras Al Khor Industrial area.
Firefighters from Nad Al Sheba fire stations arrived at the location within five minutes. “Support firefighters arrived at the scene from Al Rashidiya, Port Saeed and Al Karama fire stations. At 12:18pm, the fire brought under control without injuries,” said the spokesperson.