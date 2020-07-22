Breaking News Image Credit: GN

Abu Dhabi: The Government of the UAE has just announced a fine waiver scheme for all foreign residents in UAE, whose visas have either expired before March 1, 2020 or whose stay has not been regularised in the country as on date, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday.

As per the waiver scheme, valid till August 17, 2020, they can be permitted to leave the country without making any payment of fines for the period.

All such cases of Indian nationals are required to be approved by the competent UAE authorities and to be coordinated through the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi (for people residing in Emirate of Abu Dhabi/visa issued from Abu Dhabi) and through Consulate General of India in Dubai (for people residing or visa issued from Dubai and Northern Emirates of Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qwain and Ajman).

Accordingly, all Indian nationals whose visas have expired before March 1, 2020 are advised to avail of this opportunity to leave the country without paying any fines till August 17, 2020.

HOW TO APPLY

For doing so, the concerned persons need to send an application including details of their passport, local contact/mobile number, email address and attach a visa copy with supporting documents to ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in (for Abu Dhabi cases) and cons2.dubai@mea.gov.in (for Dubai and Northern Emirates Cases).

It should be sent at least seven working days before the intended date of travel to India.

If people are not able to scan or send documents by email, they are advised to drop their applications in the format (attached) in the drop boxes outside Embassy/Consulate for this purpose.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

Copy of passport (first, last and visa page) and phone number are required. In case of visit visa, a copy of the visa should also be enclosed.

Any Indian national wish to avail this opportunity of waiver of visa fines, should also ensure that they are in possession of a valid travel document to travel to India (Passport). In case, they are not in possession of passport, they can approach the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Indian Consulate in Dubai for issuance of a passport/emergency certificate, as the case may be, before applying for the visa fine waiver.

It may be noted that once the Emergency Certificate (EC) is issued, the passport is automatically canceled in the system and cannot be used.

A person traveling on an Emergency Certificate would need to apply for a fresh passport only upon arrival in India.

The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of India in Dubai will ensure that these applications are forwarded to the concerned UAE authorities at the earliest possible for processing and will inform the concerned persons by phone/email once their request of waiver/visa fines are approved by the UAE authorities (for which they require at least five working days) after which they should leave the country at the earliest possible.

NO CROWD OUTSIDE MISSIONS

The mission noted that crowding outside Embassy or Consulate is to be strictly avoided, especially in these COVID-19 times.

Coordinated efforts of all stakeholders will make this programme a success.

“We hereby appeal to all community organisations and associations to also spread this message to all Indian nationals in this situation and to also help such people with documentation required to make it a smooth process,” the embassy stated.