Finding jobs has been made easier with the launching of new version of Virtual Labour Market platform by the MOHRE. Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dubai: Finding jobs in the UAE has been made easier with the launch of a new version of the ‘Virtual Labour Market’ digital platform.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has launched a new version of its online ‘Virtual Labor Market’ platform supported by the Artificial Intelligence (AI). It will enable job seekers inside and outside the UAE to upload their CVs and create their own profiles. Job seekers can also see vacancies announced by UAE companies at careers.mohre.gov.ae. and apply for these jobs.

The new version is particularly very helpful for both for companies and job seekers facing the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic.

The Virtual Labour Market is an innovative platform for providing employment services to job seekers and companies in accordance with the AI system, said Ayesha Belharfia, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at MOHRE.

The use of AI will ease the process of matching the requirements of the jobs announced by the UAE companies with the job seekers’ profiles created and uploaded on the website in an interactive manner, she added.

Belharfia pointed out that the virtual labour market initiative is based on the MOHRE’s endeavour to provide a reliable electronic employment service through an official platform that ensures the confidentiality of information and data and is in line with the standards of the Emirates Government Services Excellence Program, particularly that the website works under the supervision of the MOHRE.

The virtual labour market is easy to use as it was designed in such a manner that simplifies the job seeker’s journey to search for a job that suits his capabilities and skills, she said, adding that a job seeker can access the website and create his professional profile easily to learn about the job opportunities available in companies and hence apply to the appropriate job that matches his profile.

The market would help the UAE companies meet their functional needs, particularly in terms of qualifications and talents, she said, noting that these companies can create their own page to display their vacancies on it and also search the website for job seekers with the required qualifications as per their profiles, according to a MOHRE press release.

The website enables companies to know how far files of job seekers are aligned with job requirements and to track the professional development of the owners of these files registered in the virtual labour market based on a smart system, she said, adding that this would speed up employment in a highly accurate manner.