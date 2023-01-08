Dubai: Mahzooz’s 110th Super Saturday draws – the first draws of the year 2023 - witnessed 1,048 participants take home Dh1,658,400 in total prize money. Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the weekly draw with the most frequent and biggest payout in the UAE has created 31 multi millionaires and over 217,000 winners in a span of two years.
While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw 21 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh47,619 each.
As many as 1,024 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were William from the Philippines and Sudeesh and Ganapathy from India. The winning raffle numbers were 27501741, 27795509 and 27664318 respectively.