Sharjah: The line-up of authors and events for the upcoming edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will be revealed on October 13, organiser Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) said on Monday.
A press conference at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah will announce the literary and cultural programmes planned for the 40th edition of SIBF and reveal guest list of authors, publishers, creatives, and intellectuals who will headline the fair’s 11-day activities.
SBA will also highlight the precautionary measures for COVID-19 being taken on site at the fair’s venue, Expo Centre Sharjah. Held under the theme ‘There is always a right book’, the 2021 edition of SIBF will be held from November 3 to 13.
Senior officials to speak
Senior officials attending and participating at the press conference include Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA; Lnigo De Palacio Espana, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE; Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF; and representatives of Sharjah Police, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and Etisalat; in addition to several other high-ranking public and cultural dignitaries.
As one of the top three book fairs in the world, SIBF hosts leading literary and cultural personalities from around the world each year.