Filipino expatriates in the UAE are gearing up for a unique opportunity to meet the 17th President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.
The community event, set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday, November 29, from 5 pm to 8 pm, is open for registration.
Registration process
- Visit https://meetfilcom2023.timetap.com/
- Complete the online registration form.
- Upon verification, an email containing a confirmation QR code will be sent. This code, along with a valid passport, is required for entry.
- The event is exclusive to Filipinos aged 18 and above. Gates will open at 3 pm and close at 4.30 pm.
Dress Code
Participants are "encouraged" to wear smart casual or traditional "Filipiniana" attire. However, for security reasons, large bags, selfie sticks, umbrellas, posters, banners, placards, and streamers are prohibited inside the venue.
President Marcos has confirmed his participation at the COP28 in Expo City Dubai, addressing global environmental concerns alongside world leaders from November 30 to December 12.
In June, President Marcos said climate change is an important issue for the Philippines. The chief executive said then he wanted to attend the event and thank UAE for taking care of Filipinos.
Marcos said of the UAE: “They have been very welcoming, they have treated our people very well."
The United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023.