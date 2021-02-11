Th latest Mahzooz draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Filipino expat and Iranian businessman – both in their 40s – have split the Dh1 million second-tier prize in the weekly ‘Mahzooz’ draw.

Carl Acosta, 40, from the Philippines, and Ali Mohamed, from Iran, each won Dh500,000 after getting five of the six winning combination (14-16-17-21-25-48) during the live draw held on February 6.

Acosta, who works as an enterprise manager, said: “I watched the live draw last Saturday and saw my numbers being called one by one until I got five numbers correctly. It was a really exciting moment because I’ve only won small amounts in the past.”

Acosta said the huge prize came at the right time. “Helping my family, especially my niece and nephew, is something I always think about. I love sharing with my friends, family, and the people that need help the most, so that’s what I’ll do. This is all about luck – and if you don’t share the blessings, they won’t continue,”

First time lucky

Mohamed, meanwhile, thought he won by mistake. ““I told my wife and kids that we had apparently won Dh500,000 and called Mahzooz the next morning to double check. We were all very, very happy when they confirmed I had won,” said the married father of four, who joined the draw for the first time.

Mohamed, a shop owner and Sharjah resident who has been living in the UAE for 34 years, said he will put the prize money towards supporting his family and business.

“My friend told me about Mahzooz last week. I opened an account and won big first time around. My daughter is going to college soon and with business being down a little in the current market, this is where the winnings will go,” he added.

