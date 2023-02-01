Dubai: Two Filipino expats - Marc and Kervin - and Nepali expat Faguni each won Dh100,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw on January 28.
Marc, a resident of UAE for the past three years who works as a weighing bridge operator for a recycling company in Sharjah, said he is a regular buyer of the Mahzooz draw tickets. He was pleasantly surprised to learn of his Saturday night win from a friend.
“I am ecstatic. I hope to buy a plot of land back home with a portion of the win and invest the rest in setting up a small business,” the 35-year-old said.
Kervin and Faguni also hope to improve the lives of their loved ones.
Kervin, also 35, works as an office boy for a jewellery store in Dubai.
“I am overjoyed to have won. When my old school classmate informed me that I had won, I checked my Mahzooz account to reconfirm, and was pleasantly surprised,” he said.
Kervin, who lost his father last year, has not been able to see his family in the Philippines for four years. He was relieved to see his mother smile after such a long time when he told her of his big win. He intends to use a portion of his win to invest in a mango farm back home.
Faguni, 46, a father-of-two based in Abu Dhabi for the past 11 years, said: “This reward will change my life for the better. I have often participated in the draw, but it was a pleasant surprise to win,” he said. Faguni plans to invest in a vegetable cultivation back home.