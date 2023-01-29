Duba: Mahzooz’s 113th Super Saturday draws witnessed 1,670 participants take home Dh1,872,600 in total prize money.
Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the weekly draw with the most frequent and biggest payout in the UAE has created 31 multi-millionaires in a span of two years.
While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 31 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh32,258 each.
As many as 1,636 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Marc and Kervin from the Philippines and Faguni from Nepal. The winning raffle numbers were 29065943, 29009891 and 28992089 respectively.