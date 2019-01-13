Dubai: Literature lovers can now grab the tickets for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature that went on sale from Saturday.
Some big names from the world of literature and entertainment who will attend the annual festival include Humanitarian and women’s rights campaigner Zainab Salbi, world-renowned ballerina and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Dame Darcey Bussell, iconic UK Radio DJ Tony Blackburn and the world’s leading expert on women’s leadership, Sally Helgesen. The festival will also see the return of the hugely popular Murder Mystery Dinner.
The newly announced authors join a stellar line-up which includes Jane Hawking, whose best-selling memoir of her marriage with genius Stephen Hawking was turned into the film, ‘Travelling to Infinity;’ IPAF winner Saud Al Sanousi; ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ author Jeff Kinney; novelist and artist Douglas Coupland, who defined Generation X; Cassandra Clare, author of the ‘Shadowhunter Chronicles’ books, made into a motion picture as well as a popular Netflix series; master of crime fiction Ian Rankin, and many more.
“The new names announced illustrate what a wide programme we have,” said Festival Director Ahlam Bolooki.
“There really is something for everyone, from the light-hearted, amusing and entertaining, to gripping tales, insightful current affairs discussion and serious debates on what the future holds for us all. Many of the sessions are going to sell out quickly so to avoid disappointment we advise everyone to get their tickets as soon as they can.”