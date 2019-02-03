ABU DHABI: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi welcomed Chinese Ambassador Ni Jian during the weekend to raise the curtain on the park’s exciting Chinese New Year celebrations. After a welcome note from Bianca Sammut, general manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the ambassador took part in traditional Chinese rituals such as ‘dotting of the eyes’ and ‘plucking the greens’ before the start of the entertainment programme. Festivities at the Ferrari-branded theme park commenced with a parade led by dancing dragons, followed by captivating stage performances by the award-winning Shenyang Acrobatic Troupes and the Shaolin Monks. “This year, Chinese New Year celebrations at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi are bigger and better than ever before,” said Bianca. “We’re pulling out all the stops to ensure guests of all ages enjoy an unforgettable experience with the entire family.”