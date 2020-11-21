The meeting held in UAE focused on the need for mutual dialogue on religions and tolerance

Dubai: The Federal Youth Authority organised the first virtual Emirati-Israeli youth circle that focused on the need for mutual dialogue on religions, consolidation of the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for cultural pluralism.

The circle — held in conjunction with the International Day for Tolerance — was moderated by Sheikha Majida bint Makthoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is a researcher and an awardee of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority; and Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, Chief of the Jewish community in the UAE; with the participation of clerics and a group of youth from the UAE and Israel.

The virtual circle discussed various topics of interest, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, arts, political sciences and entrepreneurship.

Sheikha Majida said: “This youth circle is an example of the importance of dialogue and cooperation, not only in the region, but also in the whole world, as its discussions focused on many issues and common values, such as tolerance, peaceful coexistence and making the future.

“Our goal is to listen to perspectives and learn about the common goals and challenges facing young people in the region and to benefit and acquire knowledge and learn from each other.”

In turn, Al Mazrui said, “We have a common opportunity in the UAE and Israel to devote the values of tolerance and explore youth visions to create a better future.”

She noted that “We aim to open a new chapter in which we will learn about new cultures, and work together to explore ways to move forward towards a prosperous and better future for the region and the world.”