A famous Emirati has been charged with posting videos on social media that undermine public morals. He has also had his social media accounts blocked for seven days by the Federal Public Prosecution after he posted lewd remarks.

Clips also contained comments that are against the UAE society’s moral heritage and culture, also affecting public order and other social media users. Prosecution ordered an investigation into the incident and summoned him for questioning where he was charged by the Prosecution of Information Technology. The Attorney-General barred him from using his accounts on social networking sites for seven days, a ban that could be extended.