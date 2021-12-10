Sharjah: Public help has been sought to assist Sharjah Police in tracing a missing person. An Emirati man, identified as Faisal Mohammad, aged 42, has been reported missing from his house in the Al Khazamya area of Sharjah since December 3.
Jamal Mohammad, brother of the missing man, told Gulf News today that his brother suffered from psychological problems. Faisal reportedly left his family home on November 30, following which, his brother lodged a missing person’s report with Sharjah Police on December 1. Fortunately, Faisal returned home on his own on December 1. However, he left home again on December 3 and has not returned since.
Nearby CCTV camera footage showed him leaving the house at 4.07am. He was wearing a kandoura and his head was covered with ghutra.
Police received a report about his disappearance from his family members today and an investigation has been launched.
Anyone having any information about Faisal’s whereabouts has been advised to contact Wasit Police Station on 06-5079555, or contact missing person’s brother Jamal on 0506947707.