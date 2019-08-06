Dubai: One hundred relatives of martyrs are performing their Haj pilgrimage this year as part of an annual campaign organised by the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

Director of the Office Shaikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan said that the campaign, which was organised by the office for the fourth consecutive year, is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support the families of martyrs.