Dubai: Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, has unveiled Expo City Dubai’s three Stories of Nations exhibitions, which pay tribute to the 200-plus nations and international organisations that helped make Expo 2020 Dubai such a huge success, and recreate the magic of the event through new curated experiences.
The living legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai’s participants, the Stories of Nations exhibitions are located in the Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability Districts and feature pavilion highlights from the event, while sharing new stories and inspiring new memories. Visitors can discover how countries and international organisations contributed to the theme of each District and explore a treasure trove of memorabilia and artefacts including sculptures, musical instruments, textiles, clothing, digital assets and more.
Our Moment in Time
In the Opportunity District, the Stories of Nations exhibition theme is Our Moment in Time and showcases humanity’s collective determination, its changing perspectives, our empathy for one another and how we all came together at a moment of tremendous possibility. Our Endless Imagination in the Mobility District captures humankind’s relentless pursuit of excellence, highlighting how ingenuity and ambition transform the way we live, connect with each other and exchange knowledge and ideas. In the Sustainability District, Our Wonderful World takes visitors on a curated tour of country highlights that celebrate humankind’s relationship with nature.
Better future
Sheikh Nahayan said: “Expo 2020 Dubai was a celebration of cultures, ideas, and innovation — a time when the world came together to share their experiences and achievements. For the first time in World Expo history, each country had its own pavilion, offering every nation the opportunity to share their own unique experiences with millions of visitors, opening their minds, changing their perspectives and inspiring them to create a better future.
“The Stories of Nations exhibitions are our way of honouring those 192 countries, giving a glimpse into some of the unforgettable, iconic moments that took place, curating the story of our shared humanity across different themes and paying tribute to the power of collaboration.”
Tickets
Stories of Nations are included in Expo City Dubai’s Dh120 one-day Attractions Pass, which also gives entry to Alif, Terra and the Vision and Women’s Pavilions. Alternatively, visitors can purchase a Stories of Nations ticket for Dh50 that grants access to all three Stories of Nations exhibitions (free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination).