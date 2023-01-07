Dubai: The festive spirit continues at Expo City Dubai, with Winter City extended until January 12 and a grand parade on January 14 to kickstart celebrations for Chinese New Year.
Expo City Dubai announced on Friday that its wintry wonderland will have new timings from 3pm until 9pm, starting from January 9 until January 12.
Visitors can enjoy a market with arts and crafts, arcade games and a range of seasonal food and beverages, as well as Santa’s House, zip line and skating rink; while the spellbinding Christmas projection show at Al Wasl Plaza will round off the experience after sunset.
Happy Chinese New Year
To mark the start of celebrations for Chinese New Year 2023, the “Happy Chinese New Year” Grand Parade will take place at 4pm on January 14 at Expo City Dubai. It promises to be the biggest grand parade outside of China, featuring around 60 parade group formations, more than 20 parade floats and 2,500 participants.
The carnival-style event will continue until January 28 and there will be kiosks and Chinese cuisine, as well as entertainment, street dance, games and a cultural area.
Expo City Dubai is a strategic partner of the “Happy Chinese New Year” Grand Parade, which is co-hosted by the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in the UAE, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and Hala China, with support from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.