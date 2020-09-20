Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah, a popular venue for trade shows, conferences and other events, will reopen with all the necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19, officials announced on Sunday.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has approved a host of precautionary measures ahead of the resumption of activities at Expo Centre.
The preventive measures adopted by Expo Centre include the provision of hand sanitisation devices at all entrances and exits, reducing the exhibition hall capacity to avoid congestion, regulating the visitor movement with the mandatory wearing of face masks, installing thermal cameras, placing health warning signs and posters in order to ensure the health and safety of the public.
The Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team reviewed and approved the preparations and preventive measures adopted by Expo Centre, in accordance with the instructions issued by the concerned local and federal authorities, in combating coronavirus.
Regular activites
The announcement comes following a comprehensive inspection of Expo Centre by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, to check the centre’s readiness to resume its regular activities and events.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has already conducted a thorough sterilisation of Expo Centre, in addition to the weekly sterilisation of the various facilities that have been going on over the past several months. Expo Centre had served as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients earlier this year.
The reopening of Expo Centre is part of the Sharjah government’s plan for the gradual resumption of all activities, including exhibitions and conferences, held under the supervision of government organisations and entities while adhering to all safety protocols at all public and private establishments, facilities and areas throughout the emirate.