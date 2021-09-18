Dubai: Heading the periodic meeting of Expo 2020 Security Committee, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has reaffirmed the force’s full readiness to secure the mega event that begins on October 1.
Lt Gen Al Marri also reviewed security measures for all upcoming events to be held across the venue, and inspected the latest smart technologies that have been employed by the force to secure the venue in collaboration with local and federal authorities.
Main sectors
The commander-in-chief of Dubai Police also reviewed the workflow and evaluated the work done by the committee’s teams who are involved in the three main security sectors: Support Sector, Operations Sector, and Criminal Investigation Sector.
He said Dubai Police would utilise all available artificial intelligence techniques to secure Expo 2020 Dubai, from the visitors’ arrival to the country until reaching the exhibition site, indicating that this global event is set as the force’s key priority.
“Dubai Police has dedicated all its capabilities and smart systems to enhance the event’s security measures, and to provide the necessary support for the event’s service providers,” Lt Gen Al Marri added.
He also praised the committee’s efforts and stressed the importance of working as a unified team that works tirelessly to preserve the world-class reputation achieved by the emirate in all fields.