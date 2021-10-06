Dubai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a multinational conglomerate engaged in technology, engineering, construction and manufacturing, is participating as Platinum Sponsor at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, which opened on Tuesday at the Expo2020 Dubai Exhibition Centre.
The three-day event is bringing together experts and specialists in the green economy, smart cities, innovation and sustainable development to showcase their solutions and products for green technologies.
Huge project
Last year, L&T commissioned the 375-million-litres-per-day sewage treatment plant in Jebel Ali, on a turnkey basis, the largest in the region.
In the UAE, L&T PT&D has executed several landmark power infrastructure projects for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) besides executing substations and cabling projects for utilities like Transco, SEWA and AADC.
L&T’s water arm has successfully commissioned more than 10 water infrastructure projects in the GCC region till date, worth over $1 billion (around Dh3.67 billion). The company has a significant presence in the UAE, Qatar, and Oman
Madhava Das, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T, said: “Over the years, WETEX has been an ideal platform for us to showcase our capabilities and track record, build partnerships, review the latest technologies, innovations and benefit from one of the best global experiences in the energy and water sectors.”