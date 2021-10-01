Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the provision of bike sharing modes by Careem that will provide a quick and sustainable ride solution at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. RTA said 230 pedal-assist bicycles and 23 stations have been provided by Careem to enable visitors and Expo 2020 Dubai staff to reserve and use bicycles to tour the exhibition facilities easily through the Careem BIKE app.
Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport, RTA, said: “With ‘People Happiness and Safety and Environmental Sustainability’ being part of our strategic objectives, bike sharing is a great way of getting around the Expo venue. We also encourage visitors to reach the Expo using public transport modes such as Dubai Metro, Dubai buses and taxis as they are well-integrated to ease mobility.”
Mudassir Sheikha, the Careem CEO and co-founder, said: “Careem is proud to actively participate in supporting Expo 2020 for more effortless mobility. We have a mission to simplify and improve people’s lives, which includes offering a zero-wait time service, offering a frictionless experience. With this in mind, we are pleased to have the opportunity to bring local communities and tourists closer to this momentous occasion.”
The integration of various modes of transportation, from public transportation and Metro to access the Expo 2020 Dubai site from outside and individual means of transportation represented by shared bicycles (Careem Bike) within the Expo 2020 Dubai site and the use of innovative technologies will contribute towards promoting the implementation of first and last-mile strategies, facilitating access to the exhibition and movement between various venues.
The proposed mobility system will also enable visitors to manage their time more efficiently, make their visit worthwhile and their experience an unforgettable event.
Download the Careem BIKE app from App Store or Google Play on your phone.