Mark Cahalane

Commenting on Aryan’s initiative, Mark Cahalane, the head of Year 12 and teacher of Design and Technology at Jumeirah College, Dubai, said: “The Jumeirah College Sixth Form ethos centres around student excellence and we consistently encourage our students to not only break through boundaries, but to confidently use their initiative to support those around them. Aryan is no exception to this, devoting a significant amount of his spare time to making the world a better place. Not only will the app he has developed support our school community through the exchange of old books, but it will significantly reduce the amount of paper being used from purchasing new school books annually. We are so proud of Aryan’s accomplishments and look forward to continue to seeing him prosper.”