Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched an investigation after a Pakistani woman reportedly jumped to her death from the third-floor balcony of her apartment building in the Muwailih area of Sharjah.
According to police, the incident happened last Thursday after midnight. The 21-year-old woman, identified as S.A., jumped from the balcony and fell to her death. Her skull reportedly burst open on impact.
Investigations
Initial investigations revealed that the woman decided to end her life due to a family dispute as her family allegedly forced her to marry an older man, aged around 70, in Pakistan, but the woman did not want to marry him. The family wanted to send her to Pakistan to marry the older man, because of which she decided to end her life.
The body of the woman was later transferred to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy. Police officials at Industrial Police Station are investigating the case.