Dubai: Over a dozen expat business owners from different walks of life and nationalities got together at a special event on Monday ahead of the International Women’s Day to pay rich tributes to UAE for empowering them.
The UAE may have come a long way since its birth as a nation in 1971, but one key marker of that remarkable journey, they said, was how fast women have emerged as leaders across various fields. A total of 14 women gathered at the event.
“As a woman living in Dubai, it makes me empowered to go after my career ambitions while I know my rights as a working woman are protected within the society and the law,” said Yasmin Murad, a legal consultant and IP officer from Lebanon.
Yasmin’s feelings resonated amongst others in the group.
“I get to meet new people every day. It’s a land of opportunities truly, and I’m delighted to be here,” exclaimed Pakistani business setup advisor Habiba Qureshi.
Indian expat Komal Tantrapale said she enjoys the “freedom” within the country, adding that what makes her love the UAE is that “there is no discrimination between women and men”.
Love for the UAE pulsated amongst all the women that gathered at a one-of-its-kind ‘ice-breaking’ event. “The UAE’s global position today wouldn’t have been possible without the contribution of the women who emerged as business leaders, living and working here over the years. And the best way to understand this is ask women how UAE empowered them differently,” said Sreelakshmi J, HR manager of the Dubai-based business consultancy firm A&A Associate that organised this event.
“50 years ago, the role of women in society here was still evolving. Cut to today and you know why the UAE has made exceptional progress in regard to women empowerment to cement itself as a role model for other countries to follow,” she added. Something that Filipina Angelique Brrientos summed up by saying: “Dubai has it all.”