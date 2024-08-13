Abu Dhabi: The 2024-2025 academic year for public schools in the UAE will begin on August 26, for students, with academic and administrative staff returning on August 19, 2024.

The Ministry of Education and the Emirates Foundation for Education have announced that the academic year will consist of 185 school days. According to a UAE Cabinet decision, schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum must have at least 182 school days or the equivalent in school hours over the three semesters.