Abu Dhabi: The 2024-2025 academic year for public schools in the UAE will begin on August 26, for students, with academic and administrative staff returning on August 19, 2024.
The Ministry of Education and the Emirates Foundation for Education have announced that the academic year will consist of 185 school days. According to a UAE Cabinet decision, schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum must have at least 182 school days or the equivalent in school hours over the three semesters.
The Emirates Education Foundation has published the 2024-2025 academic calendar on its website.
Three semesters
The first semester exams are scheduled to start on November 27, 2024, and will continue until December 12, 2024. Results will be published from January 13 to January 17, 2025. Winter vacation will begin on December 16, 2024.
The second semester will commence on January 6, 2025. Exams are planned from March 10 to March 19, 2025, with results announced between April 21 and April 25, 2025. Spring break will start on March 24, 2025.
The third semester will begin on April 14, 2025, with exams scheduled from June 10 to June 19, 2025. Summer vacation will start on June 30, 2025.
Key dates
Start date: August 19, 2024 for teachers, August 26, for students
Number of school days: 185 days
Semester breaks
Winter vacation: December 16, 2024 - January 5, 2025
Spring break: March 24, 2025 - April 13, 2025
Summer vacation: Begins June 30, 2025
Exam periods
First Semester: November 27 - December 12, 2024 (results January 13-17, 2025)
Second Semester: March 10 - 19, 2025 (results April 21-25)