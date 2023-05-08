1. Indian author Sudha Murty wins hearts in Sharjah
72-year-old Murty wraps up Sharjah Children's Reading Festival with House of Wisdom visit
2. Sharjah Police help stranded tourist fly back to Europe
On a cycle tour, tourist thanks authorities for their generosity and kindness
3. Kuwait introduces new blood transfusion fees for expats
Fees for blood bags will only be collected from expats undergoing non-emergency surgeries
4. Watch: How tailgating has caused severe accidents in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against tailgating and reckless driving behaviour.
5. Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach marries Jeremy Jauncey in beach wedding
The Filipino-German model won the Miss Universe crown in 2015