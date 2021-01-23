Sharjah: A 27-year-old European tourist died and her 32-year-old friend injured after their quad bike flipped over multiple times off a sandy hill in Sharjah’s Al Badayer on Friday.
Al Madam Police station received a call at 10.45am reporting the accident. Police patrols and paramedics rushed to the site after receiving the report. It was found that the bike was being driven by a 27-year-old European tourist, accompanied by her 32-year-old friend. Police found one of them died on the spot due to her injuries while her friend sustained serious injuries. The body and the injured woman were airlifted to a hospital in Dubai.
Initial investigation revealed that the two women were riding the bike on a sandy hill, when they lost control over it. The bike fell on their bodies as they were flung to the bottom of the hill. The driver did not see the sand dune in time and could not avoid driving into it.