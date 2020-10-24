Dubai: In a ranking by Speedtest, commonly known as Speedtest by Ookla, UAE telecom operator Etisalat has been ranked the fastest telecom network (mobile network speed) in the world for Q2-Q3 2020.
Ookla is known for reliable testing and analysis of connectivity parameters around the world. The Speedtest report focuses on mobile connectivity speed and to determine the fastest providers for mobile networks, Ookla assesses the 'Speed Score' from all test results taken using modern chipsets.
Etisalat in the UAE had a 98.78 speed score in the report. The other networks on the top ten list were: SK telecom (South Korea), Ooredoo (Qatar), Vivacom (Bulgaria), T-Mobile (Netherlands), TELUS (Canada), Telenor (Norway), Vodafone (Albania), China Mobile (China), Hrvatski Telecom (Croatia) and Telia (Lithuania).
"On behalf of Ookla, it is my distinct honor to recognize Etisalat for providing the fastest mobile internet connectivity in the world. To achieve peak network performance among all of the world's many leading operators is a truly momentous accolade. The Etisalat team has worked exhaustively to not only ensure that their customers receive exceptional performance, but also to set the bar that all other network operators around the world should strive for," said Doug Suttles, CEO of Oookla.