An Etihad Airways Airbus 380 Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Tuesday announced that it was adding new special flights from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne and Amsterdam.

The flights are part of Etihad’s repatriation services for stranded passengers looking to return back home.

In addition to Melbourne and Amsterdam, Etihad continues to operate special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to several destinations including Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta.