The Doctorate Honoris Causa being granted to Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The ESCP European Business School, the world’s longest-established business school, with equally accredited campuses in Paris, London, Berlin, Madrid, Turin and Warsaw, has presented Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with an honorary doctorate in government management and future strategies.

The Doctorate Honoris Causa was granted in recognition for his role in developing the methodologies of government management and enhancing their best-in-class implementation, by advancing the performance of government entities and services, as well as his unflinching commitment to best practices in governance and its due process.

The award also recognised his substantial initiatives in reinforcing the efficiency of public administration and government rendition; introducing to the world an Emirati model for distinguished government performance, and sharing this successful model with the international community as an example to follow, benefiting many countries in the Middle East and well beyond, to the world, as part of qualitative strategic partnerships that aim to elevate government work and exchange experience and the accrued expertise in the field of governance, public administration, and efficient government rendition.

The doctorate also recognised his contributions to the foresight of strategies of the future through the strengthening of forward-looking mechanisms, monitoring government developmental strategies and anchoring UAE competitiveness in multiple international indices measuring efficiency of government work.

The ESCP Business School is a European business school with campuses in Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin, and Warsaw. It is consistently ranked among the best business schools in the world. In France, ESCP is one of the most prestigious and selective grandes écoles (the French equivalent of the US Ivy League)