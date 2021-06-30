Our nation takes pride in providing residents with smart cashless solutions and more than often leads the global arena with our innovations in the fintech spectrum. Empay, the world’s first contactless instant credit lifestyle payment ecosystem, aims and operates to be at the global forefront in a highly diverse digital payments industry.
Consumer payment behaviour has shifted remarkably to contactless solutions with Empay being the one stop solution to all your payment needs in a single versatile app.
Our core objective remains to provide a secure, hassle free, seamless and swift mobile payment application with a myriad of daily, monthly and annual lifestyle payments solutions. This includes business license fees, contactless tap and pay, utility payments, transport payments, QR payments, local peer-to-peer payments and international remittances, amongst others. Empay’s AI-powered smart verification process with an option of biometric login enables UAE residents to have their own digital card in their mobile phones within minutes.
Apart from payments, Empay also has started a live one-to-one online education platform to help students learn from world class educators across curriculum and syllabuses customised to the needs of students.
Expanding its regional and global horizons through strategic partnerships, both in developed and emerging economies, Empay is making strides in various geographies and industries.
In the near future, we will be having more service lines added to Empay, which are critical to the lifestyle of UAE residents and businesses in a post pandemic era.
We are geared up to build the next phase of global economy by accelerating growth for our local and global partners with a mission of making the lifestyle of our residents seamless.