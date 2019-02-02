DUBAI: Department of Scientific Research and Environmental Education at the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) recently marked the World Wetlands Day at the Wasit Wetland Centre. The event — ‘Wetlands and Climate Change’ — was organised in cooperation with EPAA’s Guidance Department. Targeting visitors to the Wasit Wetland Centre, school and university students and environmental departments, the event aimed at raising awareness about the wetlands’ role in diminishing the negative impacts of climate change. A world wetlands exhibition focused on the dangers of climate change and the ways in which wetlands can help to mitigate the effects of climate change. The exhibition included 3-D artwork, a room with special effects and lighting to simulate the experience of being in a wetland and a display of wetland plants with explanations of the plants’ importance. Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA chairperson, said, “We organise programmes to educate visitors and the public about the importance and status of the environment.” Aisha Al Midfa, who is in charge of the Wasit Wetland Centre, also spoke.