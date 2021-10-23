Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched a masterplan for Hatta Image Credit: DMO/Twitter

Dubai: The mountainous Hatta region of Dubai emirate will see major tourist projects under a new development plan revealed on Saturday.

The plan was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

As part of the plan, a tourist beach will be constructed together with a new lake, transportation systems (funicular) for the mountain slopes, and the longest mountain walk in the UAE. This is in addition to hotel facilities, and 120km of bicycle paths.

“We have approved the setting up of a permanent committee to oversee the development of Hatta,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“Our end goal in Hatta is to build an integrated economic model that will benefit the people of Hatta and represent a unique tourist destination for families in the UAE,” he added.

“We promise our people that there will further plans to develop all areas and neighbourhoods. The future will be better in our country and the best is yet to come.”

Part of masterplan

The Hatta Master Development Plan forms an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched earlier this year to create a roadmap for enhancing infrastructure and implementing a series of development projects and initiatives across the emirate over the next 20 years.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today [Saturday] we announce the launch of the Hatta Master Development Plan with an ambitious portfolio of development projects that will serve the needs of Hatta and its residents. The initiatives cover four key strategic pillars: Wellbeing; Tourism; Sports and Activities; and Sustainability.

"They will be implemented as part of a five-year development plan in the initial stage. We have approved the formation of a Supreme Committee to oversee the development of Hatta as well as the implementation and governance of projects and initiatives, the launch of economic and tourism development programmes and support for projects initiated by the youth. It will also launch the Hatta Beach Project and create new investment opportunities for Hatta’s private sector."

Coming soon -Direct bus service from Dubai to Hatta that allows passengers to carry bicycles and scooters in a compartment on board.

-Ride-sharing service in cooperation with the private sector and deploying tourist coaches for accessing heritage sites such as Wadi Hub, Hatta Dam, Heritage Village and Al-Tal Park.

-On-demand bus service for exploring Hatta using a smart app and a smart car rental service which enables cars to be hired on an hourly basis.

-Five-year plan (2022-2026) to construct tracks for bicycles and scooters in a 120km network connecting key attractions and residential areas.

-Construction of the longest mountain bike track in the UAE that will host international competitions and events. The track will have rest-stops and integrated service facilities along its route.

-‘Local Farming Experience Programme’, a tourist and economic programme focused on improving Hatta’s agricultural system and supporting farmers to achieve food and economic sufficiency by selling agricultural and food products to visitors.

-The Hatta Beach Project will create investment spaces and facilities, services, and activities for tourists in waterfront areas that will contribute to increasing tourist flows into Hatta.

-A mountainside health resort will be built to provide tourists opportunities to practice sports and activities that are suitable to Hatta’s terrain.

- staircase featuring a unique modern architectural design will be constructed to enhance access to the Hatta Dam with several rest-stops along the way.



Visiting Hatta

His remarks came during a visit to Hatta accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed was received on his arrival by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Track, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning.

More projects

Earlier, in August, Sheikh Mohammed approved a number of designs for new tourism projects as part of the comprehensive development plan for Hatta region.

The list of projects include the Dubai Mountain Peak, Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, as well as 200 holiday homes to be established by Hatta residents that will generate an annual income of over Dh100 million for the people of the region.

Promoting sustainability

These projects will play a pivotal role in promoting domestic tourism and the sustainability of the region by highlighting the importance of preserving the environment, benefiting from renewable energy sources and enhancing the quality of life for community members.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Hatta represents a model for small cities in the region, which has transformed within a short period into one of the most important tourist destinations in the emirate, thanks to its unique lifestyle.

Boost in visitor footfall

He also noted that the development and tourism projects in Hatta will have a significant impact on promoting national tourism and providing visitors and the local community alike with a distinctive tourism and cultural experience that lives up to Dubai’s prominence in tourism, via a set of qualitative projects that preserve the heritage and culture of the region.