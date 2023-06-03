Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee Responsible for Overseeing Preparations for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE), today launched a national campaign to raise awareness of sustainability initiatives and projects in the country.
The campaign has been rolled out during the ‘Year of Sustainability’ as the country is gearing up to host the COP28 in November at Expo City Dubai, in a way that supports its efforts in climate action.
The nation-wide campaign aims to spread awareness about the environmental sustainability issues, encourage local community engagement and support climate action-related strategies in order to generate positive impact on behaviour and responsibilities of individuals to reach an environmentally-aware community.
Media campaigns
The campaign website (sustainableuae.ae) highlights national initiatives and success stories in sustainability.
The media campaign covers several aspects, most notably ‘The Founding Father’s Legacy’, which spotlights the approach and legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the field of sustainability.
The ‘Climate Makers’ focuses on members of the UAE community who are undertaking innovative climate and environmental initiatives to build a sustainable future.
The ‘Road to Zero’ reflects the UAE’s actions across multiple fields to achieve net zero in line with its national targets.
The ‘Green Architecture’ features some of the UAE’s most iconic and sustainable buildings. The ‘Reserve’ highlights the country’s collaborative initiatives and innovative solutions to protecting its delicate and unique natural ecosystems.